 Indore: People rush to get properties registered at lower rates    
Collector's guidelines to increase from today: Registration work continues till late at night

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unprecedented rush was seen at all the 3 registrar offices of the Department of Registration and stamps on Friday, the last day of

the financial year 2022-23. BK More, district senior registrar, informed on

Friday night that the registration of the documents of immovable properties was going on even till 11 pm and added that if required this time would be extended so that every person who needs to register documents of immovable properties gets an opportunity to do so.

In the wake of the rise of the collector’s guidelines for immovable properties in the next financial year, a very large number of registry seekers came for property registration on Friday. On normal days daily 50 slots of registration are made available in the district. But owing to the heavy rush of the registry seekers in all the 3 offices the slots were extended four times 

The rush was so heavy that officials could not count the number of registries made till late at night. More said that the final figure could be ascertained later. The department has made arrangements so that registries can be done in the least possible time. 

Indore temple tragedy: Woman falls back into well as rope snaps during rescue operation; visuals...
