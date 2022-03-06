Indore: People high on Holi spirit, markets low on colours, water guns​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After failing to celebrate Holi on a big scale for the past two years due to the outbreak of corona, this year Indoreans are ready to enjoy the festival of Holi with fervour and colours, now that the fear of the diseases has receded. Residents are out in the colourful markets and buying ‘gulal’ in bulk quantities.​ Many families are organising large gatherings and Holi parties. Preparations are on to take out colourful ‘G​ae​r’ in the city again.

After the announcement of celebrating Holi by the Chief Minister, removal of night curfew and announcement of G​ae​r, the market was filled with enthusiasm.

Shortage of colours & water gun​

Markets are running out of ‘gulal’ and water guns, as the vendors did not stock up this year. “Since last two years, we would stock up and wait for customers, but corona outbreak would ruin our business,” Keshav Dhopi, a vendor, said.

He added that this year, the vendors didn’t want to suffer losses. “Until January and even February, we were expecting another corona peak, so we were unsure of ordering bulk colours or water gun,” Himanshu Rao, another vendor said.

Colour ​Trouble​

Now the price of Holi colours and water guns has multiplied in Delhi-Mumbai, from where vendors generally buy the items in bulk. “We won’t be able to afford the items and sell them here for any profit now,” Jivesh Seth, a vendor, said.​ He added that demand for herbal colours has been rising in Indore for the last couple of years​, and there is a shortage in that segment also.​ “Synthetic colours are available, but nobody wants them. They have specific aroma demands in gulal too,” Seth said.

Low supply, ​high demand for water guns​

​The bigger trouble faced by vendors is in the business of water guns. ​I​mport of water guns ​from China is completely banned and ​this ​leaves ​very ​little room for vendors to secure the product from other sources.

“Gujarat factories are not inclined towards supplying us, as transport is expensive due ​hike in petroleum products and hike in the cost of plastic,” a water gun vendor Ashish Pathak said.

Price hike

Gulal of Rs 48 per kg is being sold in bulk at Rs 65 and Rs 76 per kg this year and even for Rs 95 per kg. ​Price of ​water guns generally available in the wholesale market ranging from Rs.​100​ to Rs.450​, has doubled.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:06 AM IST