Indore: People angry at demolition of Beleshwar Mahadev temple 

Members of the Sangharsh Samiti reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the bawdi that claimed 36 lives on Ram Navami. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demolition of Beleshwar Mahadev temple and the stepwell by the administration and government has sparked anger among the citizens. Consequently, a Sangharsh Samiti was formed, on Thursday that is insisting on rebuilding the temple at its original location, where 36 people died on Ram Navami.

On the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, the committee held a meeting in which, they recited Hanuman Chalisa and offered prayer to the deceased of the accident.

While accusing administration and municipal officials, committee said that they demolished the temple and stepwell after tragic accident on Ram Navami, to hide their 'mistake'. "Mandir wahi banega," the committee insisted.

The committee also announced that Hindu Sangathan and Sangharsh Samiti will submit a memorandum by demonstrating at the collector's office.

The tragic accident on Ram Navami resulted in the slab over the stepwell collapsing during havan-pujan at the temple, leading to people falling into the stepwell. Sadly, 36 people lost their lives in the accident, while 18 were safely evacuated.