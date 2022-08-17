Indore: Penalty if shops found sans dustbin

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, which played the biggest role in clinching cleanest city tag for Indore five times in a row, has given three days to shopkeepers to keep dustbins in their shops.

“For three days, the IMC vehicles will make announcements asking shopkeepers to keep dustbins. From the fourth day, the IMC will start imposing a penalty on shops found without a dustbin. The same rule lies with vendors selling their goods on handcarts,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

She stated that health officers, health inspectors, assistant health inspectors have been directed to make announcements in all the commercial areas of the city from their vehicles for the next three days asking shopkeepers to keep dustbins mandatory at their shops, handcarts, business establishments etc.

“The shopkeepers are expected to put garbage in it and give the garbage IMC collection vehicle coming at door-step for the same. After 3 days, IMC will run a campaign to find shops without dustbins and levy a penalty on them,” he added.

