e-Paper Get App

Indore: Penalty if shops found sans dustbin

Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal stated that health officers, health inspectors, assistant health inspectors have been directed to make announcements in all the commercial areas of the city from their vehicles for the next three days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, which played the biggest role in clinching cleanest city tag for Indore five times in a row, has given three days to shopkeepers to keep dustbins in their shops.

“For three days, the IMC vehicles will make announcements asking shopkeepers to keep dustbins. From the fourth day, the IMC will start imposing a penalty on shops found without a dustbin. The same rule lies with vendors selling their goods on handcarts,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

She stated that health officers, health inspectors, assistant health inspectors have been directed to make announcements in all the commercial areas of the city from their vehicles for the next three days asking shopkeepers to keep dustbins mandatory at their shops, handcarts, business establishments etc.

“The shopkeepers are expected to put garbage in it and give the garbage IMC collection vehicle coming at door-step for the same. After 3 days, IMC will run a campaign to find shops without dustbins and levy a penalty on them,” he added.

Read Also
Indore: Detained batch students of MBBS seek final exam at earliest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Penalty if shops found sans dustbin

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes