Indore: Patwari meets Mahajan over rotten smell in city

Indore: The strange rotting smell which is troubling residents every evening, especially in Eastern area, was discussed during an informal meeting on Sunday between former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari, who reached Mahajan’s place on his bicycle.

The smell has been coming for the past one month and has become a mystery for the city officials too as they can’t find its source.

In a meeting that lasted over half an hour, Mahajan told Patwari and speaker of IMC Ajay Singh Naruka about the smell and asked them to take immediate action.

The minister termed the meeting as unofficial saying that he had come to meet Mahajan to know how she was doing and to take her blessings.

Commenting on the issue of smell, he said, “I have directed the officials of IMC to take the issue seriously and to find the source of the smell at the earliest. I have also asked them to inspect the facilities at the trenching ground as well.”

Meanwhile, Mahajan said that she had given her blessings to Patwari for his good work and for not changing even though he had become a minister.

Silawat directs officials to find source of smell: Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said that Mahajan had informed him also about the strange smell and he visited the trenching ground to inspect the facilities.

“I have told the officials to check the facilities at trenching ground and also to check the nullahs of the city for finding the source of the smell. I think that the officials will find the source soon,” he added.

IMC neglecting people’s trouble: Shukla

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said that people of eastern area are facing trouble from a long time but IMC officials are neglecting the same.

“IMC should take immediate action as people are facing trouble due to the rotten smell for last 15 days. It will impact the health of the people if it is not taken care of immediately,” he said.