Indore: Patwari demands Rs 1 lakh bribe from sarpanch, held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police on Monday for accepting an amount of Rs 40,000 as bribe from a village sarpanch in return for registering a new map as part of the land records.

Patwari Subodh Sumele, 28, had, initially, demanded Rs 1 lakh from sarpanch Kamal Chaudhary, 43, of Darji Karadia village, in Sanwer tehsil, but, after negotiations, the deal was closed at Rs 85,000.

Sumele had already taken Rs 5,000. On the suggestion of friends, Chaudhary approached the Lokayukta police and informed them about the demand for money by the corrupt patwari. The sleuths laid a trap for Sumele. Chaudhary called up Sumele and asked where he had to hand over the second installment of Rs 40,000 to him. Sumele replied that he was in Sanwer and would be coming to Darji Karadia to collect the money.

He reached there on a two-wheeler. He went inside the panchayat building and took Rs 40,000 from Chaudhary. Within seconds, Lokayukta sleuths roaming around barged into the panchayat building and nabbed the patwari red-handed.

A case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the patwari.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:45 AM IST