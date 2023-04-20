Indore: Patwari caught accepting Rs 10K bribe from farmer 

Representational pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari was caught red-handed by Indore Lokayukta police while accepting an amount of Rs 10,000 as bribe from a farmer on Wednesday. The patwari, Vishnu Patel, had sought a bribe for the transfer of land in the name of eligible candidates.

According to information, ancestral land in the name of three brothers viz Shankar Lal Patel, Ambaram and Leeladhar had to be renamed after eligible candidates following the demise of Leeladhar.

Son of Shnakar Lal Patel, Deepak Patel, a resident of village Kachhalia in Sanwer tehsil, approached the patwari seeking fresh nomination and acknowledgement following the demise of Leeladhar.

To this, the patwari sought Rs 24,000 as bribe.

Not ready to give in to the corruption, Deepak approached Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint against the patwari.

The sleuths laid a trap to nab the corrupt patwari and suggested Deepak to negotiate on the bribe amount. The deal was finally fixed for Rs 22,000. Deepak was suggested to give the amount in two instalments – one of Rs 10,000 and another of Rs 12,000.

Deepak went to hand over the first instalment of Rs 10,000 to the patwari on Wednesday. As he accepted the amount, Lokayukta sleuths standing in civil dress nearby caught the patwari red-handed.

He was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.