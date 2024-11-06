 Indore: Patients Face Ordeal In Getting Tests Done At Night At PC Sethi Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Patients Face Ordeal In Getting Tests Done At Night At PC Sethi Hospital

Indore: Patients Face Ordeal In Getting Tests Done At Night At PC Sethi Hospital

Situation causes distress for patients from Indore and nearby districts who require emergency tests and medical care overnight.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
PC Sethi Hospital | Just Dial

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of pregnant women visiting the Government PC Sethi Hospital are facing an ordeal for over 10 days now as the hospital’s lab closes after 8 pm, forcing them to seek essential testing at other hospitals like MY Hospital (MYH) and MTH.

The situation has caused distress for patients particularly for those requiring emergency tests and medical care overnight. The lab closure has disrupted services due to a staffing shortage that began when several lab employees left their positions. Despite having the necessary equipment and facilities on-site, the hospital has been unable to replace the staff, leaving patients to struggle for alternative testing late at night.

Read Also
Bhopal: Lives Meant To Save Others Succumb To Injuries; Two Final Year MBBS Students Die In Road...
article-image

“These services are especially critical for pregnant women needing pre-operative tests before surgeries, as well as those requiring routine monitoring of platelets, hemoglobin levels, and blood pressure. Children admitted to the hospital’s NICU and ICU are also impacted by the lack of testing at night,” hospital sources said.

Additionally, without lab staff on duty after hours, the hospital cannot perform blood transfusions, putting patients at serious risk if their health deteriorates overnight.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Election Commission Appoints 1990-Batch IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma As New DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Maharashtra: Election Commission Appoints 1990-Batch IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma As New DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Navi Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Scrap Dealer Found Dead, Police Hunt For Suspect Rickshaw Driver In Murder Case
Navi Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Scrap Dealer Found Dead, Police Hunt For Suspect Rickshaw Driver In Murder Case
Maharashtra: Experts Welcome New Medical Emergency Guidelines For Schools
Maharashtra: Experts Welcome New Medical Emergency Guidelines For Schools
Mumbai: BMC Proposes Tax On Commercial Structures In Slum Areas Amid Declining Property Tax Revenue
Mumbai: BMC Proposes Tax On Commercial Structures In Slum Areas Amid Declining Property Tax Revenue
Read Also
Indore: Two Cybercriminals Preying On People’s Greed Fall Into Police Net; Accused Held From...
article-image

Shortage of staff causing trouble

“There is a problem at night due to lack of staff. We have also written a letter to the higher authorities highlighting the shortage of staff. It will be resolved soon.” Dr Virendra Rajgir In-charge, PC Sethi Hospital

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 150 To Receive Free Prosthetics Between November 14 To 19; 300 More To Be Selected

Indore: 150 To Receive Free Prosthetics Between November 14 To 19; 300 More To Be Selected

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital

MP Updates: Sikh Youth Forum Protests Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada; Man Returning After Bhai...

MP Updates: Sikh Youth Forum Protests Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada; Man Returning After Bhai...

Indore: Patients Face Ordeal In Getting Tests Done At Night At PC Sethi Hospital

Indore: Patients Face Ordeal In Getting Tests Done At Night At PC Sethi Hospital

Indore: MBA Student Held For Chain Snatching; 3 Mangalsutra, Gold Chains Recovered

Indore: MBA Student Held For Chain Snatching; 3 Mangalsutra, Gold Chains Recovered