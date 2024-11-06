Indore: Patients Face Ordeal In Getting Tests Done At Night At PC Sethi Hospital

PC Sethi Hospital | Just Dial

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of pregnant women visiting the Government PC Sethi Hospital are facing an ordeal for over 10 days now as the hospital’s lab closes after 8 pm, forcing them to seek essential testing at other hospitals like MY Hospital (MYH) and MTH.

The situation has caused distress for patients particularly for those requiring emergency tests and medical care overnight. The lab closure has disrupted services due to a staffing shortage that began when several lab employees left their positions. Despite having the necessary equipment and facilities on-site, the hospital has been unable to replace the staff, leaving patients to struggle for alternative testing late at night.

“These services are especially critical for pregnant women needing pre-operative tests before surgeries, as well as those requiring routine monitoring of platelets, hemoglobin levels, and blood pressure. Children admitted to the hospital’s NICU and ICU are also impacted by the lack of testing at night,” hospital sources said.

Additionally, without lab staff on duty after hours, the hospital cannot perform blood transfusions, putting patients at serious risk if their health deteriorates overnight.

Shortage of staff causing trouble

“There is a problem at night due to lack of staff. We have also written a letter to the higher authorities highlighting the shortage of staff. It will be resolved soon.” Dr Virendra Rajgir In-charge, PC Sethi Hospital