Indore: Patients complain of stale food at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many of the patients and their attendants complained of stale and fungus-ridden food served to them in Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital, on Thursday.

The patients alleged that they were served uncooked chapattis and fungus-ridden dalia.

Ram Singh, a patient’s attendant, said “My family member is admitted to the hospital for the last eight days. We have come for treatment from Jhalawad. The hospital is serving uncooked chapattis to the patients and its quality is not fit for humans. We have lodged the complaint with the guards and staff but they asked us to keep mum or they (staff) will lose their jobs.”

Similarly, Mayaji, another patient’s attendant, claimed that the hospital staff misbehaved with them when they complained.

However, hospital administration claimed that the food served to patients is provided by Khajrana temple trust and prepared at MY Hospital. “We will look into the complaint,” hospital administration said.