 Indore: Patients complain of stale food at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Patients complain of stale food at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital

Indore: Patients complain of stale food at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital

The patients alleged that they were served uncooked chapattis and fungus-ridden dalia.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many of the patients and their attendants complained of stale and fungus-ridden food served to them in Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital, on Thursday.

The patients alleged that they were served uncooked chapattis and fungus-ridden dalia.

Ram Singh, a patient’s attendant, said “My family member is admitted to the hospital for the last eight days. We have come for treatment from Jhalawad. The hospital is serving uncooked chapattis to the patients and its quality is not fit for humans. We have lodged the complaint with the guards and staff but they asked us to keep mum or they (staff) will lose their jobs.”

Similarly, Mayaji, another patient’s attendant, claimed that the hospital staff misbehaved with them when they complained.

However, hospital administration claimed that the food served to patients is provided by Khajrana temple trust and prepared at MY Hospital. “We will look into the complaint,” hospital administration said.

Read Also
Indore: Patients complain of delay at Govt PC Sethi Hospital as Amarnath Yatra applicants line up to...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assembly Elections: Registration officers appointed for revision of voter list in Indore

Assembly Elections: Registration officers appointed for revision of voter list in Indore

Indore: Proton therapy is future of radiation therapy to treat cancer patients, says Dr Sapna Nangia

Indore: Proton therapy is future of radiation therapy to treat cancer patients, says Dr Sapna Nangia

Indore: Patients complain of stale food at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital

Indore: Patients complain of stale food at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital

Indore: Woman killed, husband hurt after being hit by tanker

Indore: Woman killed, husband hurt after being hit by tanker

Indore: Man booked for duping two persons of Rs 7 lakh on pretext of job

Indore: Man booked for duping two persons of Rs 7 lakh on pretext of job