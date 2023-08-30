 Indore: Patient, Duty Doc Stuck In Lift At MTH Hospital For Half An Hour
Indore: Patient, Duty Doc Stuck In Lift At MTH Hospital For Half An Hour

The patient grew anxious and was having trouble in breathing as he was locked inside the lift.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a patient and a duty doctor had a close shave after being stuck in the lift of MT Hospital.

They were stuck in the lift for more than 30 minutes. The incident took place when the patient and a duty doctor were going down and the lift got stuck on second floor.

The patient grew anxious and was having trouble in breathing as he was locked inside the lift.

The patient said, “The elevator was stuck for around an hour. The patient inside it was facing difficulty in breathing. It was suffocating for all of us inside.”

Meanwhile, the hospital administration claimed that the lift was opened in a few minutes and there was nothing to panic about.

“Maintenance work of the lift is undergoing but some people entered the lift unknowingly. We have blocked the area for entrance,” the hospital authorities claimed.

article-image

