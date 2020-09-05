Indore: 'Patient' dies, kin go on rampage

Indore: Family members of suspected COVID-19 patient created ruckus at MTH after his death on Saturday. Alleging medical negligence, family members also vandalized the hospital and thrashed the duty doctor and staff.

According to the on duty staff, Anand Malviya (55), resident of Shahid Hemu Colony, was admitted to hospital of August 31 as suspected patient of COVID-19. “His condition was critical and he was admitted to ICU. He couldn’t recover from the symptoms of the disease and breathed his last on September 5,” staff said adding “Even after our tireless efforts, family members attacked us as one of them entered the hospital wearing a PPE kit and manhandled duty doctors while others attacked guards and the staff.”

Superintendent of MTH Dr Sumit Shukla said they will lodge a police complaint on Sunday. “It was unfortunate that doctors and staff were attacked even after working tirelessly. We are identifying the accused on the basis of CCTV and will lodge FIR by names of the accused,” he added.