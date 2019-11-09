Indore: Passengers’ tickets checked before entry at rly platforms

Indore: Following Ayodhya case verdict, the passengers passed through security check at all the entrance gates at city railway station on Saturday. Amidst heavy police presence, passengers were allowed to enter platforms after showing tickets. However, the passengers’ movement at the city railway station remained normal.

The railway ticket checking staff was deployed to prevent entry of unwanted people at all the six gates of the railway station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were on high alert. Both the forces patrolled the railway platforms. A squad of sniffer dogs was also deployed to detect explosive in trains and railway station premises. The luggage and parcels of suspected people were also checked. The activities of passengers and crowd were monitored from command room through CCTV cameras.