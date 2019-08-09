Indore: Passengers advised to reach airport 2.30 hours early

Indore: Due to security concern in the month of August, passengers of domestic and international flights are advised to reach the city airport at least 2.30 and 3.30 hours in advance, respectively.

The physical and baggage checking have been beefed-up at the airport. Airport administrations country-wide usually maintain additional alert in August due to Independence Day. Keeping on the practice, the city airport administration to has announced security alert which will come into force from Friday.

Aryama Sanyal, Director Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International, said: “Traditionally we keep extra cautious in August. At this time, frisking of passengers and checking of baggage are done minutely. So, we will follow the same trend this time too.

The hand baggage and physical frisking of passengers will be done more than once at different locations of the airport. Even passengers may be asked to open hand baggage and show goods kept inside.

This amplified checking may take more time and passengers will have to wait for some time.

Therefore she advised domestic passengers to reach the airport at least 2.30 hours in advance in place of 2 hours. For the International passengers, this timing is 3.30 hours in place of 3 hours.

Sanyal further said after reaching the airport, the passengers should not take seats in the departure area. They should enter Security Hold Area (SHA), so that the security check can be done without any hurry. After checking at SHA, the passengers can sit in flight boarding area.

Passengers have been advised to travel with original documents, so that they will not face any inconvenience. In the meantime issuing of visitor’s pass will be stopped from Friday, which will continue till August 31.