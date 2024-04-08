Indore: Passenger Killed After E-Rickshaw Overturns, Locals Stage Protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly passenger of an e-rickshaw died in the Aerodrome police station area on Saturday evening when the e-rickshaw he was travelling in collided with a motorcycle. The accident occurred at Chhota Bangarda Road when he was returning to his place in an e-rickshaw after finishing his job. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Madan Lal Prajapat (60), a resident of Roop Nagar. He was a labourer. He is survived by a paralysed wife and a daughter. The police began an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Second road accident death in three days

After autopsy examination, the doctors handed over the body to the family members of the deceased in police presence. After that the locals and kin of the deceased staged a chakka jam at Chhota Bangarda Road on Sunday, demanding action against those e-rickshaw drivers who are running their vehicles without permit.

They alleged that e-rickshaw drivers drive their vehicles recklessly and this has claimed two lives in the last three days on the same road. A college girl died due to accidental strangulation on Thursday after her two-wheeler was hit by a speeding e-rickshaw and her college ID card wrapped around her neck which took her life. Police officers reached there and pacified the deceased family members and persuaded them to clear the chakka jam.