Indore: Partly burnt & disfigured body of a youth found under bridge

Indore: A partially burnt body of a youth—slit into half and with his face crushed—was found under a bridge near Borasi village, under Hatod police station, around Monday noon. The body created a sensation in the area. However, the body was not identified until Monday night.

The police said that they had received information that a body was lying under the bridge near the farms. A police team rushed there and took the body into custody. Police officials said, prima facie, it could be assumed that the youth was brutally killed by a group of people. The police believe that the youth was killed because of an old rivalry. The body is that of a man aged between 23 and 27 years.

Police believe that the youth was first hit with a stone and killed and then his face was crushed with a heavy stone to hide his identity. The police assume that, to hide the crime, the accused had tried to burn the body completely, but they failed to complete the job and fled from the place. Police officials said that there was a tattoo on the youth’s hand. The accused tried to burn the skin on that portion, but it did not burn completely and the imprints are visible slightly. Police officials said that either Gajendra Prasad, or Rajendra Prasad was tattooed on the hand of the youth.

The police further said that the accused did not leave any tell-tale identification of the body and, in case something had been there, it had burnt in the fire. The police are compiling a list of missing people reported from the nearby police stations and other places. Police officials said that, based on the complaints, they would try to identify the body and then investigate the case further. The cops are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area and nearby areas to draw up a list of suspects.

