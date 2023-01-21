Indore: Parliamentary committee members impressed by Lalbagh Palace

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The parliamentary committee members who are on a visit to the city visited Lalbagh Palace on Friday where they learned about the rich heritage of the city.

Five members of the team stayed there for about half an hour and saw the palace with the curator and other employees acting as their guide.

The members were very pleased with the visit and appreciated the work being done by the staff there and wrote in the visitor’s book; “It was built hundreds of years ago in European style. Lalbagh is wonderful.”

At present, renovation work is going on in phases in Lalbagh Palace. The renovation work of the lower floor is almost over. The colour of the Crown Hall, Sitting Room, Western Dining Room, and Maharaja’s Office has been done. The Archaeological department and the Smart City are involved in renovation and restoration work of the palace.

