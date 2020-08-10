Indore: Parents submit complaint at collectorate against 18 CBSE schools for charging non-incurred fee

Indore: A group of representative parents filed complaints against 18 private schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to district collector Manish Singh citing that these schools are charging non-incurred charges by including all of them under tuition fee charge head.

Earlier on Saturday, a group of 80 parents had met BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola and with his reference, submitted a memo to the collector. To which, the collector had asked parents to prepare a complete summary mentioning fee structure of academic years 2019-2020 and 2020-21.

Parent representatives Chanchal Gupta, Satish Sharma, Ramakant Sharma, Sachin Maheshwari and others submitted the summary raising complaint against 18 private schools.

Chameli Devi Public School, St Norbert School Queen's College, St Joseph Convent School, St Arnold's School, Agrawal Public School, Ryan International School, The International School of Bombay, Advance Academy School and Delhi Public School were among the schools against whom the complaint was raised.

Issues raised against schools mentioned in the summary

· The mentioned private schools are holding online education via different applications and some schools are sending videos on WhatsApp. There are many discrepancies in online education and lack of consistent education. Online education has become the basis of a formality and fee collection.

· Despite orders from govt and High Court (HC), most schools among the mentioned are charging complete fee under tuition fee head. Tuition fee includes other expenses and facilities which are not incurred expenses.

· Many children have also been denied online education due to the non-payment of fees, which is also a violation of the right to compulsory education of children in violation of the directives of the Government and HC.

· In spite of school closure, even in online studies, school uniforms are being forced to sit, which is extremely unnecessary and irrational, increasing the financial burden on the parents, so pass the appropriate orders on this.

· Several schools had deposited the school fees just before the lockdown, in which transport, mess, annual fees and other fees were deposited, which are not being adjusted and pressure is being made for fees again.

Requested course of action

· After ordering the fee structure of all non-government schools for the previous year and current year, and after studying the facilities available in the previous year and current year, appropriate tuition fees should be determined.

· Tuition fees are being charged by school operators in the name of salary of academic and non-academic staff, while in almost all schools, the salary of teachers and other employees has been reduced by almost 50 percent and many teachers and employees are also exempted from service. These facts should also be taken into consideration in determining fees.

· For online studies, parents have to purchase additional mobiles and/or laptops. Further, they have to bear the fees of the internet. These are new costs for parents, which should be considered in determination of fee.

· Direct schools to provide education to all the students, even if their parents are unable to pay a fee at the moment due to financial conditions.

· Many schools have also increased the fees contrary to the rule. Cancel the increment and set a fee for online classes.

· Prohibit the compulsion of wearing uniforms for online classes.

· Direct schools to adjust fees already collected at the beginning of academic session.