Indore: Parents reach collectorate, seek appropriate school fee for online classes

Setting forward parents’ demand, a representative from parents Ramakant Sharma said, “There should be an appropriate fee set for the time being, when students are only attending online classes and not using any of the facilities in school.”

Parents demanded 50 percent relief in fee, citing that only online classes are being conducted and financial strain is faced by them due to coronavirus outbreak.

Other representatives from parents Sachin Maheshwari, Dev Khubani, Prateek Tagad, and Ravi Soni quoted incidents of Kids College School and St Raphael’s HS School, where school management is unwilling to speak to them.

The case would be forwarded to district education officer for further review on parents’ complaint.

Parents raised these issues

1. Determine the appropriate fees for the online class. Currently, the fees that are being sought by the schools are being sought according to the Physical Class Study which is unfair.

2. Due financial constraint and economic slowdown, some parents are unable pay the fees. In such an instance, schools are pressurizing parents by striking child’s name and removing them from online class.