Indore: ​Parents protest before Vaishnav Bal Mandir after students removed from online classes for not paying fees

Indore:

Despite instructions from administration not to deny students online education, Shri Vaishnav Bal Mandir Girls School removed several students from online classes citing non-payment of fee, said parents.

Protesting against the school, parents shouted slogans outside the school premises until SDM Parag Jain and Indore-I MLA Sanjay Shukla came to help them.

“Denying children education and forcing parents to pay full fee in such difficult times, shakes the establishment of our society,” Prateek Tagad, parent representative, said. He added that school had earlier assured them of following administrative guidelines and considering fee.

“We had met with the management a couple of months back, they assured us that the decision on fee will be taken with consent from trustees soon, but they have not announced any relief as such,” another parent Sapna Somani said.

Parents demanded 50 per​ ​cent relief in fee, citing that only online classes are conducted and financial strain is faced them due to coronavirus outbreak.

After SDM and MLA reached the spot, school principal Abha Jauhri agreed to meet with ​five representatives from parents. In the meeting, she assured them of holding a meeting with trustees on January 11.