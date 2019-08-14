Indore: Parents body protest hike in CBSE board exam fees

Indore: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has increased the board examination fees for the Class X and Class XII, the All India Parents Association has strongly criticised the decisions saying “the decision taken by the board is unparliamentarily, unconstitutional and objecting to the right of education for all.”

“The constitution of India reserves the right of education for every student. The CBSE not only covers the private institutions, but government schools which mostly have the students from poor economic background.

What will be the future of these students and also the students who come from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories,” said Anurodh Jain who heads the Indore Parent Association. He added that parents are already struggling with various fee issues due to lack of standard rules by the board.

“CBSE should make use of NCERT books compulsory for all the classes, but all the board did was issue a circular which is not complied by most affiliated schools,” Jain said.

He said that by using privately published books that cost magnanimously more than NCERT, schools are already minting money. “We are already fighting such issues that made education unaffordable for most students, in such a light, if CBSE hikes the registration fee, it is totally uncalled for,” Jain added.

The association will send a letter to the CBSE chairman and the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry raising their grievances. The association will also file public interest litigation (PIL) at Delhi High Court challenging the board’s decision.