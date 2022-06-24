Indore: Paperless bill facility to be started in all 15 districts under West Discom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the next two months, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will start a paperless bill facility at all 15 district headquarters under Malwa-Nimar region.

Preparation is being done by the department of Information Technology and Commerce of the West Discom as well as the field officials. Consumers will get paperless bills on mobile phones at the time of reading. These e-bills will also have a payment link, so that consumers will be able to avail the benefit of discounts by depositing cashless bills on time.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that in the next two months, paperless bill facility will be introduced in headquarters of Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch.

“A meter reader will reach your place and take photo of meter reading, and the bill will be generated through an app and delivered on your mobile number,” said West Discom publicity officer Awadesh Sharma.

On paying cashless bills sitting at home, LT domestic consumers will be provided with a discount of minimum Rs 5 to a maximum of half per cent of the bill amount.

LT non-domestic consumers will get a per bill discount of Rs 5 to a maximum of Rs 20.

Tomar said that any consumer can also deposit the bill amount at the payment centre of the electricity company's zone, distribution centres by showing the paperless bill received on the mobile phone.

Even on the basis of the old bill or IVRS number, the employee of the payment centre will easily deposit the amount by telling the consumer the current outstanding amount.

Tomar said that consumers related to smart meters will also get paperless bills. “Consumers with smart meters who do not have mobile numbers linked with their electricity accounts can register their mobile numbers with the help of Urjas or meter readers,” he added.

14 lakh consumers in districts

The power company has a total of 14 lakh consumers in all 15 district headquarter cities including Indore. Of this, at present 70 to 80 per cent have mobile numbers. For the remaining mobile numbers, meter readers will go door-to-door and collect the numbers. Consumers whose mobile numbers have changed can give a new number to the reader, or can enter the new number themselves on the Urjas app.

-----------------Advantages of paperless bill-----------------

---- Consumers will get comparatively more time to pay the bill.

--- Consumers will not have to wait for days for the printed bill to arrive.

--- Lot of paper will be saved per month.

-- Opportunity to get discount from cashless payment along with paperless bill.

