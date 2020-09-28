Indore: Pandemic slows down ‘24th Sindhu Darshan Festival’, only Sindhi community representatives to attend ‘darshan yatra’ this year

Indore: Only Sindhi community representatives will be able to go for attending the ‘24th Sindhu Darshan Festival’ this year and participate in the ‘darshan yatra’.

Usually, community members and even non-community members participate in the yatra every year. Over 20,000 from India and over 300 from Madhya Pradesh attend this yatra and festival every year.

However, due to coronavirus outbreak, government has allowed only 100 people from all over the country to participate in the fest.

The festival is held every year in June on the full moon day of Guru Purnima. On this day, devotees gather near the banks of the Indus River, which is known as the Sindhu River in India. Since 1997, the festival has stretched for three days, attracting a large number of foreign and domestic tourists.

However, due to coronavirus, the fest is being organised symbolically in October this year.

Community representative Naresh Fundwani said, “The fest is usually for three days, but the ‘yatra’ is about 12 days long re-discovering the history of river Sindhu and community, but this year, that won’t be possible.” He shared that the ‘yatra’ is being conducted from October 1 to 5.

“There will be no procession, just the travel via airplanes to reach and pray to river Sindhu,” Fundwani said.

Two representatives from Indore

Under the permitted number of attendees, two representatives from Indore will be attending the festival. Surendra Lachwani has confirmed his attendance. Another representative is still to be confirmed by the community.

“We will worship Sindhu river including ‘Bahrana Pujan’, which is an essential method of showing gratitude to nature,” Lachwani said. He added that Havan from Sanatan Hindu culture, Yajna and Homa worship will also be organised.

Supporting & Meeting Indian Army

To encourage the Indian Army amidst the escalation of LAC between India and China, the 100 representative committee from all over India will visit the soldiers' camp in Ladakh. They intend to express gratitude from the country.

“We are with them in whatever way possible, we hope to motivate them,” member of the All India Executive Board of the National Association of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Darshan Yatra convenor and chief promoter Indresh Kumar sai

Sindhu Mahakumbh 2021

In 2021, the 25th Sindhu Darshan festival will be celebrated as ‘Sindhu Mahakumbh’ with grand celebrations. Over 50 thousand pilgrims are expected to attend the festival.

The representatives from all over India will be meeting this year to discuss preparations and plans for the same.