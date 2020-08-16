Indore: Pandemic ‘pushes’ for pedal power

Indore: The initial plan of BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit) with cycle track to promote cycling as an eco-friendly and fitter way of transport did not work out, but now, with ibuses on a break, cyclists are enjoying the BRTS corridor as a cycle track. ‘

Thanks to a break in the rat race, city has more cyclists than ever. One single cycle shop sells over 50 cycles in a day now, as shared by cycle shop owners.

Further, Indore has about 50 major cycle stores in the city recording 50 cycle sales every day. Hence, an estimate of 2,500 cycles are sold every day in the city.

A major contribution in promoting cycling is the empty BRTS corridor providing a protected cycle lane. Another major trend seen in the city is the rise of female cyclists. “Cycling in BRTS feels safe as it is protected from other vehicles and even from rogue people and eve-teasers,” Karuna Sisodiya, a homemaker, who recently took up cycling, said.