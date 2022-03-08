Indore: Panchayat team from South Goa learns garbage segregation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of South Goa learned about garbage segregation being made in the rural areas. The delegation also learned about the development works and working of the Panchayati Raj institutions.

The delegation of officials of the South Goa district panchayat met president of the district panchayat, Indore, Kavita Patidar and chief executive officer Vandana Sharma at the district panchayat office and got information about the role and performance of Panchayati Raj institutions of the State.

The delegation from Goa was led by president Suvarna Tendulkar, vice-president Khushali Velip and chief executive officer Florina Coleco.

