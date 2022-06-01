Indore Panchayat Elections: 210 nomination papers received on 3rd day

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 210 nomination papers were received for various posts on the third day of submission of nomination papers for the three-tier panchayat elections in the district on Wednesday. Of these, 15 were submitted for the post of janpad panchayat member, 123 for the post of sarpanch and 72 for the posts of panch.

According to information received from the sub-district election office, 42 nomination papers have been filed for panch, sarpanch and janpad panchayat member in the Indore janpad panchayat area, 34 in Mhow, 44 in Sanwer and 90 in the janpad panchayat area of Depalpur.

IT team constituted

An IT team has been constituted for district and janpad panchayat areas under the three-tier panchayat general elections. Ankita Porwal, Jagriti Singh Chouhan, Mahesh Tejwani, Rakhi Solanki, Tej Kumar Jatav, Digvijay Singh Tomar, Krishna Pratap Singh Porus and Vivek Patidar are in the IT team constituted for the zilla panchayat elections.

Similarly, Kavita Vishwakarma, Neha Gaur, Vishal Bais, Arun Kuliha, Sunil Choudhary, Vaibhav Sharma and Arun Kumar Tolani will be included in the team constituted for the Indore janpad panchayat. Munendra Singh Bhadoria, Bhupendra Singh, Lakhan Kumawat, Topsingh Sisodia and Vinod Sharma have been included in the team constituted for the Sanwer janpad panchayat.

In the team for the Mhow janpad elections, Atul Kumar Pandey, Shweta Yadav, Surya Prakash Tiwari, Rajendra Verma, Sanjay Tiwari, Nitin Kuchekar and Dinesh Panchal and Rakesh Kumar are included in the team.

In the IT team formed for Depalpur, Rajesh Yadav, Sachin Solanki, Ganesh Kumawat, Kunal Solanki and Ashish Chandna will be the members.

Physical verification of ballot the boxes

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has directed all the collectors of the division to give updated information about the status of all types of ballot boxes available in the districts for the coming three-tier panchayat general elections, 2022. He has instructed all the collectors that physical verification of unused ballot boxes should be done by officers. Information should be made available to the divisional commissioner’s office soon on how many ballot boxes can be made usable in the election out of the unusable (spoiled) ballot boxes.

