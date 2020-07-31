Indore: Palrecha brothers to offer 40-inch rakhi at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Indore: A 40-inch Rakhi will be offered at Khajrana Ganesh Mandir, Mahakal Temple (Ujjain), Bada Ganpati and Veer Bagichi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Monday. The Rakhi will be offered by the Palrechas following the family tradition.

The Palrecha brothers, Pundrik and Shantanu Palrecha, said like every year, they will follow the family tradition of offering rakhis at temple. Talking about the speciality of this year's rakhi, they said, they had organised a 40-inch-rakhi made with diamonds, pearl and other gems attached in it. The rakhi was designed with a carving of Lord Surya Narayan on it and is 40x40 inches (diameter) in size.

Twelve scultors took two months to make the rakhi. The Palcheras also contributed to the making of the Rakhi. They are following the ritual for the last 18 years.