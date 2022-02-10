Indore: Paedophile arrested for molestation of a minor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was arrested by the police for molesting a 10-year-old girl on Thursday in the Bhanwarkuwan area. The victim had gone to a wedding reception at Palm Tree Garden where the accused grabbed her and molested her.

Police said that Harjit Singh Chhabra, 60, came out to the garden, grabbed the girl’s hand and started kissing her cheeks. The victim narrated the incident to her family, after which they reported the matter to the police.

Bhanwarkuan TI Santosh Dudhi said the incident happened on February 5. The accused ran away from the spot after molesting the girl.

The minor girl told the police that she was playing with her brother in the garden. “Then an uncle in a white beard (the accused) came and started pressing my cheeks. The old man was wearing a blue sweater and white pants. I tried to release my cheeks from his hands and run away, but he wasn’t letting me go. I started crying, after which the uncle ran away from there,” she told the police.

Ran a coaching institute

TI Dudhi said that Chhabra had passed his MBA from Vikram University, in Ujjain, in 1993. Earlier, he used to run a coaching class in the MIG area. But, after a family dispute in 2008, he lost his mental balance. Earlier, too, the accused was caught in a case of molestation of a minor in the MIG police station area

His family lives abroad

Chhabra’s elder son works abroad and his daughter is working in Baroda His wife has also left him because of these circumstances

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:49 PM IST