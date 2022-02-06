Indore: Padma Shri Acharya Goswami Gokulotsavji pays tribute to Lata Didi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Shri Acharya Goswami Gokulotsavji paid tribute to Indian playback singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar.

In a heartfelt note, Acharya Goswami said, "There has been a wave of mourning in the whole world after hearing the news of the death of Mother Saraswati's daughter Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Our Indore-born vocal queen Lata ji ruled the hearts of the whole world. Today she is no more with us. She will be eternally immortal through her voice. May God grant eternal peace to his departed soul by placing her at his feet.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, 6 February at 8:12 AM at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted to the ICU for over three weeks. The veteran singer also battled pneumonia along with the deadly Covid-19 virus. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:34 PM IST