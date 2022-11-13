e-Paper Get App
Indore: Pace of construction work at Mhow railway station to be quickened

Indore: Pace of construction work at Mhow railway station to be quickened

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Divisional Manager Rajneesh Kumar along with Western Railway's AGM Prakash Butani inspected the ongoing development works including Mhow railway station loco yard pitline on Saturday. Divisional Manager Rajneesh Kumar instructed the officials to quicken the pace of work. Mhow will get more trains after the line is laid at the railway station. But the land issue with the Ministry of Defence is yet to be resolved.

On being asked about running a MEMU in place of DEMU passenger train, the Divisional Manager said that MEMU cannot be run because of technical limitations and only when they are resolved can the MEMU be run. The AGM and the divisional manager along with other officers of Ratlam Division went to Patalpani by Heritage train for their inspection.

