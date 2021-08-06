​Indore: Oxygen tanker drivers get training at Natrex testing track



Indore



A training session was held for oxygen tanker drivers at the auto testing track of NATREX in Pithampur, to ensure that they are able to supply oxygen smoothly in case third wave of corona hits the country.

Divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, took stock of the training programme during his visit to

Pithampur on Friday.

The seven-day practical training was organised for oxygen tankers drivers of Inert Gases Private Limited., and on completion of training today, certificates were distributed to them.

Tehsildar of Pithampur Vinod Rathod informed that about 120 drivers are been trained here. After training, these drivers will be able to transport liquid oxygen tankers to Gujarat, Maharashtra. Training is being given through transport office, Indore. Deputy commissioner transport, Indore, Sapna Jain was also present.



Inspection of oxygen plant



During his Pithampur visit, commissioner Dr Sharma inspected Mittal Corp’s Oxygen Plant on Friday.

He inquired about the oxygen generation capacity, availability, distribution facility etc. of the plant. He also inquired in detail about the works going on there. He motivated the representative of the plant saying that you have done very good work so far. Be fully prepared for the coming wave as a third wave, which is broadly

expected, though everyone wishes that the wave should not come.