Indore: ​Oxygen plant at Manpur Hospital funded from PM Cares Fund

Mhow

A full-fledged oxygen plant is coming up at Manpur Hospital, which is being funded by PM Cares fund. This is good news for the residents of Manpur. It is to be noted that this oxygen plant is coming up with state-of-the-art technology at Manpur Community Health Centre. The plant is being erected at the garden premises of this health centre.

For the first time such a project is being executed under any central government scheme. Before this plant, there was only one oxygen plant in Mhow tehsil, which was at Mhow Civil Hospital. That plant was prepared in just 60 days time under the leadership of then Mhow SDM Abhilash Mishra at a time when the pandemic was at its peak in Mhow and almost all over the country.

Ministry of Health of Central Government and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are jointly executing this project, in which PM Cares will provide funds while the executing agency is the NHAI. Medical Officer of Manpur health centre Dr RS Tomar told Free Press that the work is being executed at very fast pace and most modern oxygen plant having capacity of 500 litres will be established here in the next few days.

Block medical officer Yogendra Singh said that this plant is being funded by PM Cares and it will be a boon for the people living near Manpur.

Mhow SDM Akshat Jain said that this oxygen plant at Manpur is nothing but an extension of the health services provided to rural people of this region. More and more people living in tribal villages of Mhow will be benefitted due to this facility.