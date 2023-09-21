Indore: Owner Sells SUV, Steals It From New Owner For Transporting Liquor

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident the owner of an SUV who had sold it to another person stole the vehicle from the house of the new owner in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused allegedly informed the police that he planned to use the stolen car to transport liquor illegally. The culprit has been arrested. His accomplice was also detained by the police and further investigation is on into the case.

Rajendra Nagar police station staff said that the SUV was stolen from the Datt Nagar area of the city in the intervening night of September 14 and September 15. The car owner Mohit Verma, a resident of Datt Nagar area lodged a complaint that his SUV is registered in Haryana and he had bought it from a person named Kittu Tandon from Betma a few days ago.

The police registered a case and more than 100 CCTVs were examined to identify the accused. CCTVs installed at D Mart Square, CAT Square, IIM Square, etc. were checked and it was found that the SUV was taken towards Betma. Then the vehicle was seen entering Kalyan Sampat Colony in Betma. During the investigation, the police managed to arrest the accused Kittu Tandon. He informed the police that he along with his two accomplices had stolen the vehicle from the house of the complainant a few days ago.

Kittu informed the police that he had sold the car to Mohit a few days ago but he handed over just one set of keys to Mohit saying that the other set had been misplaced, which was not the case. As per the plan, Kittu along with his friends came to the city and stole the car using the second key of the car.

After stealing the car, they took it to Omkareshwar and parked it in a parking lot in order to mislead the police. After two days, they went to Omkareshwar to bring the car but had to tow it back to the Indore as the car failed to start. He was also arrested by the Gujarat police for supplying liquor illegally and was released from jail a few days ago. The accused are being questioned further.

