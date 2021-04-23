Indore: Overworked Discom employees now to get up to Rs 3 lakh medical advance

Indore: Despite Covid-19 pandemic, employees of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company have to work day and night to ensure uninterrupted supply and sometimes they have to visit containment zones as well. Due to this, many employees and officials of West Discom have also been infected with coronavirus.

Now, the company has decided to give up to Rs 3 lakh medical advance immediately to employees and officers and their dependents if they were infected with coronavirus.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the number of company employees contracting coronavirus is constantly increasing. “It has been observed that many of them face financial challenges in getting themselves and their family members treated. Resultantly, we have implemented Covid-19 Medical Advance Immediate Assistance Scheme under which an amount of up to Rs 3 lakh will be provided immediately to such power personnel in the form of medical advance,” he added.