Indore: Overworked Discom employees now to get up to Rs 3 lakh medical advance

Indore: Despite Covid-19 pandemic, employees of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company have to work day and night to ensure uninterrupted supply and sometimes they have to visit containment zones as well. Due to this, many employees and officials of West Discom have also been infected with coronavirus.
Now, the company has decided to give up to Rs 3 lakh medical advance immediately to employees and officers and their dependents if they were infected with coronavirus.
West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the number of company employees contracting coronavirus is constantly increasing. “It has been observed that many of them face financial challenges in getting themselves and their family members treated. Resultantly, we have implemented Covid-19 Medical Advance Immediate Assistance Scheme under which an amount of up to Rs 3 lakh will be provided immediately to such power personnel in the form of medical advance,” he added.
For availing benefit of medical advance, the employee would have to give an application with attaching Covid positive report, doctor's treatment slip and hospitalization advice.
If the employee is admitted in a serious condition in Covid-19 ward or hospital and is not in a condition to submit a signed application, then the slip issued by the hospital can be forwarded by its controlling officer.
The regional executive director/chief engineer has been authorized to approve medical advances on such applications immediately and up to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh so that the amount of medical advance can be deposited in the salary account of the concerned personnel without any delay.
The chief general manager has been empowered to approve medical advance in the case of regular personnel posted under corporate headquarters. Due to the present circumstances, the scheme has been implemented for a period of three months as of now. If there is any further illness, then a separate order will be issued for that. After the concerned personnel recovered, the amount of medical advance will be adjusted as per the provisions set by the company.
