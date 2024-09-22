Indore: Over A Dozen Arrested For Consuming Drugs, Liquor In Public Places | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen people were caught while they were consuming drugs and liquor in public places in Bhagirathpura area and other places in the city on Saturday. The search is on for the drugs peddlers, suppliers and bootleggers till the filing of the report.

After the women of Bhagirathpura area complained to minister Kailash Vijayvargiya that the drugs suppliers and the peddlers are active in the area, Banganga police station staff, launched a special drive against antisocial elements and drugs peddlers.

Police station in charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya informed Free Press that more than a dozen people were caught while consuming ganja, liquor and other drugs in public places and action has been taken against them under the relevant sections.

Information about the drugs suppliers is also being gathered from them. Bhadoriya further said that some teams have been constituted on the instruction of senior officers to catch drug suppliers. The teams were raiding the places in the area after gathering information about the drugs suppliers in the area till the filing of the report.

Azad Nagar police station staff also caught about half-a-dozen people for consuming drugs in the area. ACP (Azad Nagar) Ashish Patel said that the team was patrolling in the area in search of the drugs suppliers. It is said that the drive against the drug suppliers and peddlers was also on in other places in the city.