Indore: Over 81 bird species spotted at Sardarpur Sanctuary in first ever survey

Indore: First ever survey of birds at Sardarpur Kharmore Sanctuary was conducted by forest department with bird experts from across the state. The group of experts from Wildlife Warriors identified 81 species of birds in the sanctuary, many which were not usually spotted in the area.

Sardarpur Sanctuary is known for some spotting of Lesser Florican, an endangered species. Lesser Florican is also known as the likh or kharmore, is the smallest in the bustard family and the only member of the genus Sypheotides.

Madhya Pradesh government is working on denotification of 318 sq km area from the sanctuary. The Sanctuary currently encloses area up to 348 sq. km.