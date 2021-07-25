Indore: ​Over 70% of candidates take PSC in state

Indore

More than 70 per cent candidates turned up for state service preliminary examination-2020 which was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in around 1000 centres across the state on Sunday. The exam had been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Among the candidates, there was only one corona-afflicted; who wrote his exam at a dedicated centre in Katni. Adequate arrangements were made for social distancing among students. Special centres had been set up in each district in the state for candidates infected with coronavirus.

Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has declined, the MPPSC, as a precautionary measure, had taken a ‘declaration’ from the candidates, stating that they are not infected with the virus.

MPPSC officer on special duty Ravindra Panchbhai said only one coronavirus-afflicted candidate took exam at a dedicated centre in Katni.

Around 3.46 lakh candidates had registered for the exam but the turnout on Sunday was around 70 per cent.

29K out of 38K takes exam in Indore dist

More than 38,000 candidates had applied for state service prelims in Indore district. As many as 101 centres were set up in the district. However, the total number of candidates taking exam stood at about 29,000. This is the lowest turnout for PSC prelims in past many years. The lesser turnout was apparently to due to Covid-19 scare. A special centre was set up for corona-afflicted and corona-suspected candidates at MGM Medical College but it remained empty. Centre in-charge Dr Ashok Thakur stated that they had made arrangements for 160 candidates but no one turned up.