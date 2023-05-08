Indore: Over 70 booked for blocking road, pelting stones at police station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against more than 70 people for creating ruckus and pelting stones on the police station in connection with the death of a minor boy, whose body was found on a railway track late on Saturday. The boy had been caught by the police on the charge of abduction of a girl. The mob was demanding that the house of the father of the girl who was allegedly abducted should be demolished.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the railway track on Saturday night. After his death, his family members reached the police station and alleged that the boy was detained by the police for the abduction of a girl in the area. It is said that the boy fled from police custody and later his body was found on the railway track. It is believed that he committed suicide by jumping before the train. However, the investigation is on.

Dudhi said that a large number of people along with the family members of the boy reached the police station and demanded action against the girl’s father and demolishing of his house.

They were also demanding to call the girl to the police station.

The police officials informed them that the investigation is on in the case and that action would be taken against the responsible person but the crowd did not go from there. Later, some of them pelted stones at the police station so the police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd. A case under various sections has been registered against one Vishal and 70 others. The investigation is on to identify the accused. On Sunday, during the last rites of the body, a heavy police force was deployed there to avoid an unwarranted situation.

Case registered for blocking road

Lasudia police also registered a case against the crowd on the complaint of an auto rickshaw driver. Auto rickshaw driver Vinod Chouhan has lodged a complaint that he was taking passengers from Dewas Naka to Talawali Chanda when the crowd stopped him and misbehaved near the police station. They were also using abusive language towards him. The police have registered a case against 20 people including four identified people and started their search.

Two policemen suspended

Two policemen including an ASI were suspended for negligence during the incident at the Lasudia police station. According to the order issued by Additional DCP Rajesh Vyas, ASI Munish Pandey and constable Narendra Mandlia of the Lasudia police station were suspended for their negligence during the custody of the boy, whose body was found on the railway track.