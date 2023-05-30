Indore: Over 5,000 people donate blood during campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 5,000 came forward to donate blood as a campaign for collecting 14,000 units of blood was run in the city as part of Indore Gaurav Mahotsav celebrations on Monday.

From students to social workers, officers, employees, public representatives, businessmen, industrialists etc, participated in the campaign with enthusiasm and donated blood.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat encouraged blood donors by reaching Ranjit Hanuman Temple and Pritamdas Auditorium whereas MP Shankar Lalwani visited at the blood donation camp at Aaykar Bhawan.

The latter also distributed certificates to blood donors.

The campaign was organised on the initiative of collector Ilayaraja T with the aim of saving the lives of needy patients. The blood donation camps were organized at 30 places with the cooperation of various industrial organisations, business and professional organisations, educational institutions, social and religious organisations, voluntary organisations etc.

Read Also Indore: 5 more held for mob attack on couple belonging to different faiths