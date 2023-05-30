 Indore: Over 5,000 people donate blood during campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Over 5,000 people donate blood during campaign

Indore: Over 5,000 people donate blood during campaign

From students to social workers, officers, employees, public representatives, businessmen, industrialists etc, par

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 04:48 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 5,000 came forward to donate blood as a campaign for collecting 14,000 units of blood was run in the city as part of Indore Gaurav Mahotsav celebrations on Monday.

From students to social workers, officers, employees, public representatives, businessmen, industrialists etc, participated in the campaign with enthusiasm and donated blood.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat encouraged blood donors by reaching Ranjit Hanuman Temple and Pritamdas Auditorium whereas MP Shankar Lalwani visited at the blood donation camp at Aaykar Bhawan.

The latter also distributed certificates to blood donors.

The campaign was organised on the initiative of collector Ilayaraja T with the aim of saving the lives of needy patients. The blood donation camps were organized at 30 places with the cooperation of various industrial organisations, business and professional organisations, educational institutions, social and religious organisations, voluntary organisations etc.

Read Also
Indore: 5 more held for mob attack on couple belonging to different faiths
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 5 more arrested for misbehaving with youth and girl, stabbing two persons

Indore: 5 more arrested for misbehaving with youth and girl, stabbing two persons

Indore: Alert cop foils prisoner’s suicide bid in lockup

Indore: Alert cop foils prisoner’s suicide bid in lockup

Indore: Bus driver fined Rs 10K for carrying passengers on roof

Indore: Bus driver fined Rs 10K for carrying passengers on roof

Indore: PMO asks CS to probe JDA prez's complaint of false biopsy reports

Indore: PMO asks CS to probe JDA prez's complaint of false biopsy reports

Indore: Couple, 2.5 yr-old daughter injured in wall collapse

Indore: Couple, 2.5 yr-old daughter injured in wall collapse