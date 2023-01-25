Indore: Over 468 receive CA degrees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 468 students received their chartered accountant degrees at the convocation ceremony held here on Tuesday. Union Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, addressed students virtually on the occasion. He said the 21st century belongs to Asia and India and CAs will play a vital role.

The convocation ceremony held at the city chapter of ICAI and the chairman of CA Indore branch, CA Anand Jain, central council member, CA Kemisha Soni, region council member, CA Kirti Joshi, gave away the degrees. The main function of the convocation ceremony held in Hyderabad, where minister Meghwal was the chief guest, was telecast live.

In the current financial year, this was the third convocation programme held in the city. Owing to the Covid pandemic, several CA members could not receive their degrees… thus through three convocation ceremonies, degrees were given to all. In the programme held in Indore on Tuesday, 201 female and 267 male candidates were given their degrees. New members from seven states Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh joined.

CA Kemisha Soni, central council member, said, “Currently 48% students who are pursuing their CA courses in the country are females and 50% of those passing out are also female candidates. No one can stop the development of a country when its women are highly educated. With the theory of “CAR”, he said work should be done with “Change, Adopt and Remove”. If you want to do high-level work, make changes where it’s necessary, adopt the situation according to the circumstances and if this is not the situation according to you, then remove yourself.”

CA Anand Jain, chairman of the city branch of ICAI, delivered the welcome speech. He said CAs will play a vital role in providing economic strength when India will lead the world

Read Also Indore: Revamped Nehru Park may reopen in February

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)