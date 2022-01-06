Indore: Over 4,500 licenses and registration cards pending for printing at the RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after various complaints of delay in the printing of driving licences and registration cards of applicants, there seems to be no relief for those applying for such documents.

Over 4,500 cards for driving licences and registration of vehicles have been pending for the past many days and the number is increasing. However, some agents-turned-unauthorised contractors who are hand-in-glove with the officials are getting their cards printed without any delay.

According to official sources, over 4,500 people have been waiting to get their driving licences and registration cards. Officials and babus blame the delay on the Smart Chip Company and put up the excuse that their scanners and printers are out of order.

“A large number of cards are waiting to be printed. However, there’s no delay in the printing of cards that applicants have sent through some ‘special’ agents. These agents charge Rs 150 for each card, inclusive of a share of Rs 100 for RTO employees, while agents are charging Rs 200 from the applicants illegally,” sources said.

Meanwhile, regional transport officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi said that there was a pendency of licences but they were trying to clear all the files as early as possible. “We’re working on the pendency and printing of licences. There’s no priority given to some people in getting the cards printed,” he added.

What are the code words of agents?

According to sources, code words of the agents are being written on the files and these officials clear the file by seeing these code words. “The code words are the initials of the agent’s name and officials are also familiar with them. Some of the code words are AK, RTS, PR and others. These agents collect money and files from other agents and get it cleared through the officials,” sources added.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:14 AM IST