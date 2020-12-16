Indore: Over 4,000 Company Secretaries to join 48th National Convention of ICSI

Indore: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is organising its 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries, from 17th- 19th December 2020 at Amber Convention Centre Indore, on the theme Governance: From Grassroots to Global. This is the first time in last 52 years of ICSI, that the National Convention is being organized in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

This would be the first hybrid National Convention that would be attended by participants in physical as well as through virtual mode and will be addressed by National Leaders and Professionals from across the globe.

Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Arjun Ram Meghwal will present on the occasion and address the august gathering at the Convention.

CS Ashish Garg, National President of ICSI informed a press conference in Indore on Wednesday that

the three day Convention would also witness deliberations from Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha & Former Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha & Former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, K J Alphons, IAS (Retd), Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Kumar Ketkar, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Anil Firojiya, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Shankar Lalwani, Member of Legislative Assembly and Former Minister of Water Resources, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Tulsi Ram Silawat and Member of Legislative Assembly, Madhya Pradesh, Ex- Mayor Indore, Malini Laxmansingh Gaur.

Apart from the above, Directors of IIMs, IAS Officers and Industry/Opinion Leaders of the country would be addressing the participants on the following sub themes:

• Building Smarter Workforces: The altering dynamics and needs of India Inc.

• Rewriting the Rules of Good Governance

• Evolving Governance Framework – A global perspective

• Panchayats: At the cusp of new phase of governance

• Atmanirbhar Bharat: Parliamentary Discipline in building self-reliant India

CS Garg, said, “Good governance is possible only with a combination of both top-down and

Bottom-up approach. It is with this thought that the Institute, in alignment with the goal of expanding the scope of good governance globally has themed the 48th National

Convention of Company Secretaries as Governance: From Grassroots to Global”.

“This annual congregation of Company Secretaries would bring in an opportunity to take good governance from Panchayat to Parliament and provide a platform for bringing forth governance lessons from Ancient India through discussions and deliberations”, he further added.