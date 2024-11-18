 Indore: Over 400 Opportunities Await Youth At Job Fair On November 20
The event is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm at the ITI campus in Nanda Nagar on November 20.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 400 youth in Indore are set to secure employment in some of the region’s top private sector companies, thanks to the upcoming Job Fair to be organised by the district employment office in collaboration with Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

The event is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm at the ITI campus in Nanda Nagar on November 20. District collector Asheesh Singh said that the fair aims to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth, enhancing their prospects in the local job market.

“The fair is designed not only to connect young job seekers with prospective employers but also to assist with the process of securing loans for those interested in starting their own businesses,” he added. District Employment Office deputy director PS Mandloi stated that the job fair will feature a wide range of companies, including industry leaders such as Mosaic Work Skill, Just Dial, Shyam Motor, Balaji Suraksha, Patel Motor, DT Industries, Pharma Growth, Medplus, Deepti Enterprise and D & H Secharon.

These companies will be recruiting for over 400 positions across various sectors, including roles for sales executives, telemarketers, machine operators, team leaders, drivers, electricians, welders and office staff. The fair is open to job seekers between the ages of 18 and 40, with educational qualifications ranging from high school to post-graduate levels.

Candidates with technical qualifications, such as ITI certifications, will also find opportunities tailored to their skills. Applicants are advised to bring along their educational certificates, updated resumes, a copy of their Aadhar card and any other relevant documents for verification and interview purposes.

