Indore: ​Over 33 per cent kids of 12-14 years vaccinated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years is gaining pace after an initial slow response, and the health department officials have succeeded in inoculating 33 per cent of the total targeted kids in five days.

The department has been targeting vaccination of about 1.15 lakh kids of the age group and as many as 38, 253 kids got inoculated since the drive started i.e. on March 23.

However, there was no vaccination for two days i.e. on Friday due to routine vaccination and on Sunday due to holiday.

However, the pace of vaccination is not as per the expectations of the health officials who were targeting to vaccinate over 40,000 kids on the first day.

Talking about the reasons for the same, health department officials said that one of the major reasons is festivities and also the holidays in schools post-exams.

“Board exams were concluded about a week ago and exams of other classes are being held in many schools. There are summer holidays in some schools and we believe that the pace of vaccination would increase with starting new sessions,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they are coordinating with the school education department officials and asking them to ensure vaccination of kids in schools. The Health Department has been targeting to vaccinate over 1.15 lakh kids with the first dose of vaccine before opening of the new session in schools.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “We are running vaccination drives in over 187 centres prepared in schools including 102 in urban areas and 85 in rural areas.”

Lack of awareness about new vaccine also becomes a hurdle

As per many doctors, kids of age 12-14 years are being inoculated with the vaccine manufactured by Biological E. Limited Corbevax which was not administered to the beneficiaries of any other age group.

“As the vaccine is new and not much awareness about the same has been spread, many parents are waiting to see the response of the vaccine on other children before getting their wards inoculated. More information about the vaccine must be spread among people to make them comfortable for the same,” a health officer, wishing anonymity, said.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:28 AM IST