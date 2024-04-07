Indore: Over 32% People Suffer From BP, Cholesterol In City, Docs Raise Alarm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Along with being the ‘Food Capital’, Indore is also turning into a disease capital as over 32 per cent people are pre-diabetic. Moreover, 30 per cent of the people in the city have high levels of bad cholesterol.

On the eve of World Health Day, city doctors quoting the ‘Health of Indore’ report and appealed to the people to make appropriate changes in lifestyle to prevent the deadly diseases. A little over one lakh people-- 50% male and 49% female, were sampled in a survey and over 49 per cent people have abnormal reports. “The theme of World Health Day, this year, is ‘My Health, My Right’. The survey report of Indore is an eye opener as almost every second person is suffering from some disease.

The irony is that the people do not take steps even after knowing their health issues and continue their sedentary lifestyle which is the major cause of diseases,” Dr Anil Dongre said. He added that people even avoid moving out for food and call it through online applications.

“Physical activities are important to remain healthy. Indoreans are food lovers but they should take care of their health as well,” Dr Dongre added. Meanwhile, director of Central Lab Dr Vinita Kothari said, “We conducted a survey on the basis of samples collected from over 2 lakh people of the city. People need to be aware of the increasing the diseases. These diseases were termed as the diseases of old age but now people of young age are also falling prey to the disease.”

83 per cent of people are deficient in vitamin D

Over 2 lakh people were examined during the survey in the city. In which, 83.54 per cent of people were found to be deficient in vitamin D. About 16.47 per cent of people are deficient in vitamin B-12. Thyroid abnormality was found in 12.68 per cent of people. Apart from this, 80836 people's blood pressure was checked, in which 34.5 per cent of people were found to have high blood pressure.

Deranged parameters more in men (in per cent)

Examination Female Male

Glucose level 39.44 60.56

Cholesterol 49.68 50.32

Creatine 24.69 75.31

SGPT 23.85 76.15

Protein 48.73 51.27