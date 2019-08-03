Indore: Over 250 GST professionals, subject experts to take part in National convention

Indore:The national convention of National Action Committee (NAC) of GST professionals will be held at Brilliant Convention Centre here on Saturday. The national convention will be held for the first time in state.

More than 250 NAC members from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh will take part.

Senior tax consultant and NAC’s MP coordinator Amit Dave said the organisation has been formed for all advocates and tax consultants who settle tax matters in the country. The main objective of this organisation is to raise tax related issues before the government, place problems of businessmen and industrialists before the latter.

The first meeting was held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat where the organisation was formed and detailed discussions were held on GST. After this, the committee went to Delhi to discuss problems with the officers and related ministers.

AK Lakhotia, member of National Action Committee of GST Professionals Committee central zone and president of MP Tax Law Bar Association said second board meeting is being organised in the city to further resolve problems pertaining to GST.