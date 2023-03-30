Indore: Over 25 people fall in stepwell after Beleshwar Temple ground sinks in during Ram Navami celebrations; visuals surface

Locals gather outside Beleshwar temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, over 25 devotees fell in stepwell or bawadi at Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple after the floor sinked in.The in the incident took place in the Patel Nagar area of Indore on Thursday

Ten devotees have been rescued while nine are learnt to be "safe, as per CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chouhan.

ACP Manish Kapuriya said that the ongoing rescue operation might take upto four hours.

"The caved-in structure is precarious. Naked iron rods are everywhere at the accident site. We are taking extra care while carrying out the rescue operation, " the ACP added.

No information on casualties: CM

CM Chouhan discussed the situation with Indore collector and Indore Commissioner over phone and issued the necessary instructions.

The CM has claimed that 10 devotees have been rescued so far whereas nine are learnt to be "safe" inside the ill-fated stepwell. "No information of any causality as of now," he added.

"All rescued have been hospitalised for treatment," said MP Shankar Lalwani.

Lalwani said that a joint operation by fire brigade, Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police is underway.

PM Modi spoke to CM Chouhan over phone and took update of the situation.

Police carry out rescue operation |

All Indore Municipal Corporation (MIC) members including Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava left the Mayor & Council meeting midway and rushed to the accident site.

What exactly happened?

The incident took place while the devotees were sitting on the floor during hawan at the temple, under which there was a stepwell.

The cement seal of the stepwell collapsed and the devotees fell inside the Bawadi.