Indore: Over 20,433 people surveyed in 4,393 houses for bird flu

Indore:

Amid increasing number of dead crows due to avian influenza (H5N8), the health department continued the door to door survey in the Daly College area consecutively for the fourth day, on Tuesday.

Health activists have surveyed 20,433 people in four days living in 4,393 houses. Fortunately, the survey team found only 25 people suffering from cough and cold, and no patient with symptoms of avian influenza was found.

The department has been targeting a survey about 70,000 people living within one-kilometre radius of Daly College.

According to survey in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, seven teams were deployed for surveying in the area. The survey was conducted in Musakhedi, Palda Naka, Azad Nagar, Residency, Snehlataganj, and Chouhan Nagar area.

“No one was found with the symptoms of bird flu or avian influenza. The survey will be continued for the next few days as we will try to reach every house in the area,” Dr Dongre said.