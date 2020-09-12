Indore: Over 20,000 aspirants to appear for NEET today

Indore: Over 20,000 aspirants are expected to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) at over 63 centres across the city on Sunday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, ensured following the SOP to keep students safe from the infection of COVID-19.

Students will have to reach the exam centres by 11 am (or as the slot mentioned on the admit card) and should have masks, gloves, and sanitizers with them to get access to the examination centre.

“The exam will be conducted between 2pm to 5pm in offline mode for over 60,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats across the country,” a senior official said. Students are advised to reach the exam centre hours before the exam and only 12-15 students will be allowed to sit in one room.

Students are advised to follow proper dress code without any accessories.

To avoid crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres.