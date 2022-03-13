Indore: Over 200 people selected for free knee and hip replacement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Arihant Hospital and Charitable Trust organised a health check-up camp for poor people in which over 200 patients were selected for free knee and hip replacement. The treatment will be done free of cost.

On Sunday, over 300 patients registered at the camp out of whom 200 patients were selected for surgery.

Chairman Shikharchand Nagori had decided to help poor and needy patients in knee and joint replacement about two years ago and has got the chance now. Joint replacement of the patients will start on March 14 and about five surgeries will be performed each day.

Managing director Dr Prakash Bangani said patients of Indore, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dhar, Jhabua and other districts will be benefited.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:40 PM IST