Indore: Over 200 farmers to participate in horticulture seminar

Indore: Over 200 farmers will participate in the two-day district level seminar on horticulture to be held at Phalbag on December 12-13.

District panchayat president Kavita Patidar will be the chief guest. Senior scientists of the College of Agricultural, Indore, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra will provide detailed advice to farmers on horticulture.

Besides, agriculture department, agricultural engineering, Agricultural Technology and Management Agency, animal husbandry and fisheries department and drip and sprinkler system manufacturing companies and crop insurance agencies will set up stalls.

District collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav will preside over the function. District panchayat CEO Neha Meena and Agriculture Standing Committee chairman Purushottam Dhakad will be special guests. The function will be held from 11 am at Falbagh garden in Arjun Nagar on AB Road in front of Avasa Township.